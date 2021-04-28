Advertisement

Broncos Acquire Bridgewater From Carolina

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(AP Photo/Gerry Broome (Custom credit) | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Drew Lock now has competition for his starting quarterback job in Denver. The Broncos’ new general manager George Paton has acquired veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Paton has said since he succeeded John Elway that he wanted to bring in competition for Lock, who is 8-10 in his two years Denver’s starter. Paton might also draft a quarterback in the first round tomorrow night. The Broncos have the ninth overall pick and have had their eyes on several of the quarterbacks in this draft class.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder
Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
A car crashed into a home on the corner of Kelsey and Marion in Lansing.
Car crashes into house, driver flees
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Civil Rights Department responds to teacher cutting child’s hair without permission
A former Panama City Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with battery on a...
Suspect arrested in Central Michigan University shooting

Latest News

Atlanta Braves Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrates with Travis d'artaud, Dansby Swanson, and...
Atlanta Fas Can Return 100 Per Cent Next Month
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Antonio Hamilton (20) flies through the air as he tries to stop...
Antonio Brown Re-Signs With Tampa Bay
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Three MSU Women Named to all Big Ten Honors
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Golf In NCAA Regionals