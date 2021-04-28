Broncos Acquire Bridgewater From Carolina

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Drew Lock now has competition for his starting quarterback job in Denver. The Broncos’ new general manager George Paton has acquired veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Paton has said since he succeeded John Elway that he wanted to bring in competition for Lock, who is 8-10 in his two years Denver’s starter. Paton might also draft a quarterback in the first round tomorrow night. The Broncos have the ninth overall pick and have had their eyes on several of the quarterbacks in this draft class.

