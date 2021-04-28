August primary may move to June

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s August primary would move to June if a bill in the legislature advances.

The state would also be required to more quickly check if ballot drives have submitted enough qualifying signatures for the general election.

Tuesday the House voted 63 to 46 to consolidate the May and August elections into one on the third Tuesday in June, starting in 2023. That would make Election Day six weeks earlier.

Changing the primary date has bipartisan backing, including from Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

School officials oppose conducting fewer elections where they can ask voters to approve bond and tax proposals. Some lawmakers fear not having summer months to knock doors in primary races could hurt candidates with less funding.

If enacted, the bill could become a factor if the GOP tries to circumvent Whitmer by pursuing a ballot measure that could make it more difficult to vote.

The Senate will consider the bill next. The bill, as passed by the House, can be found HERE.

