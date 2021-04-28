Atlanta Fas Can Return 100 Per Cent Next Month

-ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta’s two biggest outdoor pro sports stadiums will both allow 100% capacity at events beginning next month. The Braves say they will return to normal capacity at Truist Park beginning May 7, when they face the Philadelphia Phillies to begin their third homestand of the season. Officials also say Mercedes-Benz Stadium will return to 100% capacity beginning May 15 when Atlanta United hosts a Major League Soccer match against CF Montreal. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a retractable-roof venue that can hold more than 70,000 fans. Face coverings will continue to be required at both stadiums.

