Antonio Brown Re-Signs With Tampa Bay

-TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $6.5 million, including incentives. The person says the agreement includes a $2 million signing bonus and a little more than $3 million guaranteed. The Bucs were already assured of returning all 22 starters from their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bringing back Brown ensures Tom Brady will pursue an eighth Super Bowl ring with the entire “band” of offensive playmakers assembled around the 43-year-old quarterback last season.

