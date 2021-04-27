Advertisement

Why are Hawaii visitors cruising around in U-Hauls? Blame the pandemic

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - As the state reopens and many tourists return, there are not enough rental cars to meet the demand.

That’s driving up the price of rentals and leading some visitors to get creative.

Some are even turning to U-Hauls to get around the islands.

“The uptick from tourism, the uptick from companies opening back up, from the economy restarting — everybody seems to need a vehicle,” said U-Haul Marketing President Kaleo Alau.

Alau said Hawaii U-Haul facilities are the busiest they’ve been in years.

“Most of the time they’re saying that they can’t get a vehicle from any of the rental spots. They’re all sold out,” Alau said.

[Read more: $1,000 a day to rent a car? Low supply, surging demand are pushing up prices in Hawaii]

Last month, the cheapest rental car on Maui was a Toyota Camry for $722 a day.

“We had relatives from out of town come in and one couldn’t even find anything,” said Kihei resident Dave Morrell.

Alau said visitors are calling to ask for pickup trucks, cargo vans and even box trucks.

Morrell is worried there may not be enough vehicles for people who actually need them for hauling.

“They don’t have any box trucks today because I wanted to rent one. So, I guess they’re all out with tourists,” he said.

Alau said he is doing what he can to encourage using his trucks only for moving.

“Sometimes there are people who are like, ‘Can I rent this vehicle for a month?’ And I just tell them that’s not going to happen.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder
Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
Eaton Co. Sheriff releases names of two victims on Friday’s crash in Bellevue Twp
An unexpected ally of COVID-19: Misinformation

Latest News

FILE - This July 23, 2018 file photo shows packets of buprenorphine, a drug which controls...
US lifts barriers to prescribing addiction treatment drug
Richard Cottingham, 74, is currently in state prison on a life sentence for other murders.
‘Torso Killer’ pleads guilty in 1974 cold-case murders
This week, crews are setting up for MSU’s 50 graduation ceremonies that will be held in four...
MSU to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus,...
Biden signs $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask