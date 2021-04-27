VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System to add new clinic in Adrian
The 2,500 square foot clinic will be able to serve more than 3,000 local veterans.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans in Lenawee County will soon have a new clinic.
VA Ann Arbor Health Care says it is building a new outpatient location on Riverside Avenue in Adrian.
Once complete, the 2,500 square foot clinic will be able to serve more than 3,000 local veterans. The clinic will provide primary care, mental health, social work, dietetics, and blood draw services.
Once renovations of the leased space are complete, the clinic is expected to open in late Summer/Fall 2021. The site was chosen based on many factors including a demonstrated need to serve more veterans in the Lenawee County area.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.