VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System to add new clinic in Adrian

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans in Lenawee County will soon have a new clinic.

VA Ann Arbor Health Care says it is building a new outpatient location on Riverside Avenue in Adrian.

Once complete, the 2,500 square foot clinic will be able to serve more than 3,000 local veterans. The clinic will provide primary care, mental health, social work, dietetics, and blood draw services.

Once renovations of the leased space are complete, the clinic is expected to open in late Summer/Fall 2021. The site was chosen based on many factors including a demon­strated need to serve more veterans in the Lenawee County area.

