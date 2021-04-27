Advertisement

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System to add new clinic in Adrian

The 2,500 square foot clinic will be able to serve more than 3,000 local veterans.
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is opening a new clinic in Adrian.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans in Lenawee County will soon have a new clinic.

VA Ann Arbor Health Care says it is building a new outpatient location on Riverside Avenue in Adrian.

Once complete, the 2,500 square foot clinic will be able to serve more than 3,000 local veterans. The clinic will provide primary care, mental health, social work, dietetics, and blood draw services.

Once renovations of the leased space are complete, the clinic is expected to open in late Summer/Fall 2021. The site was chosen based on many factors including a demon­strated need to serve more veterans in the Lenawee County area.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System announces the location of a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 770 Riverside Avenue...

Posted by VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System on Monday, April 26, 2021

