Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese American man in NYC

Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s head. Police have not specified a motive. The department’s hate crimes task force is investigating the attack.(Source: Source: @NYPDHateCrimes/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested in a brutal assault on a Chinese American man who was kicked repeatedly in the head in East Harlem.

Police said Jarrod Powell has been charged with two counts of felony assault in Friday’s attack on 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma.

It’s not clear if the 49-year-old Powell has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Ma was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital. Officials say he remains in a coma there Tuesday.

