Advertisement

Subcommittee to discuss future of automotive industry

The hearing will address how automotive innovation will influence the future of vehicle safety, mobility, and technology in a global economy.
Sen. Gary Peters will convene a hearing on the future of the automotive industry.
Sen. Gary Peters will convene a hearing on the future of the automotive industry.(Steve Fecht | Steve Fecht for General Motors)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Senator Gary Peters, the Chair of the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation, Maritime, Freight, and Ports, will convene a hearing titled, “Driving Innovation: the Future of Automotive Mobility, Safety, and Technology.”

The hearing will address how automotive innovation will influence the future of vehicle safety, mobility, and technology in a global economy. Several witnesses will discuss the state of automotive innovation and its current challenges and opportunities, as well as ways in which Congress and stakeholders can help the automotive industry provide equitable access to world-class safety and mobility for all Americans.

Witnesses include John Bozzella, President & CEO, Alliance for Automotive Innovation, Ann Wilson, Senior Vice President, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, Rana Abbas Taylor, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Reuben Sarkar, President & CEO, American Center for Mobility.

The hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. A live stream of the hearing will be on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
Eaton Co. Sheriff releases names of two victims on Friday’s crash in Bellevue Twp
Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
CMU QB John Keller one of two shot at Mt. Pleasant apartment
An unexpected ally of COVID-19: Misinformation

Latest News

CMU Students Shot At Party
CMU football coach reacts to shooting
MSU Mascot, Sparty at the COVID-19 Vaccination at the MSU Pavilion, injunction with the Ingham...
McLaren, ICHD team up to boost vaccine efforts
LCC to hold four-day long virtual Program and Career Showcase
4-27-21 A.M. Weather