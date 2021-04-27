Subcommittee to discuss future of automotive industry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Senator Gary Peters, the Chair of the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation, Maritime, Freight, and Ports, will convene a hearing titled, “Driving Innovation: the Future of Automotive Mobility, Safety, and Technology.”

The hearing will address how automotive innovation will influence the future of vehicle safety, mobility, and technology in a global economy. Several witnesses will discuss the state of automotive innovation and its current challenges and opportunities, as well as ways in which Congress and stakeholders can help the automotive industry provide equitable access to world-class safety and mobility for all Americans.

Witnesses include John Bozzella, President & CEO, Alliance for Automotive Innovation, Ann Wilson, Senior Vice President, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, Rana Abbas Taylor, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Reuben Sarkar, President & CEO, American Center for Mobility.

The hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. A live stream of the hearing will be on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

