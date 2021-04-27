Study shows people are willing to spend more on green companies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A LendingTree survey finds 55% are willing to spend more on sustainable and eco-friendly products.

4 in 10 say they would go a step further and boycott companies that do not go green.

Millennials (41%) and those with household incomes of more than $100,000 (40%) lead the way as consumers are willing to dish out extra green for environmentally friendly products.

“I’m not surprised that younger spenders are more open to spending on green products,” said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree. “We’ve seen in recent years that many Gen Z and millennials see protecting the environment as perhaps the most important challenge facing our nation today.”

It may also be a political choice, as 38% of Democrats are spending more on sustainable products compared to 19% of Republicans.

Schulz points out that Democrats and women are typically far more likely to back efforts to protect the environment, as survey responses seem to indicate.

Most people are focused on food, cleaning products, clothing, and water bottles when it comes to looking for eco-friendly options.

The top reason for spending more on sustainable products is consumers saying they are more educated about the importance of helping the environment.

The full results of the survey can be found HERE.

