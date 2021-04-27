Advertisement

LIVE: Mayor Schor, Chief Green participate in gun safety consortium

Fewer than half of the nation’s gun owners regularly secure their firearms, according to research.
By Krystle Holleman and Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green will join the Gun Safety Consortium and officials from across at least 10 states on Tuesday in issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking products that gun owners can use to secure their firearms.

More than 300 religious and civic leaders are also expected to attend.

“By joining the Gun Safety Consortium’s RFP, Lansing is a national leader on increasing safety measures for gun owners,” said Mayor Schor. “Securing a gun properly is not only a safety measure but also prevents it from being stolen. We’re looking forward to evaluating the best safety product available.”

The newly established group intends to use its combined purchasing power to encourage innovation on gun safety among gun manufacturers, investors, and startups. The initial focus is on identifying, evaluating, and eventually purchasing locking devices that gun owners, both police and civilians, are likely to consistently use.

Fewer than half of the nation’s gun owners regularly secure their firearms, according to research. The consequences can deadly as thousands of unsecured guns are used in suicides each year. Hundreds of thousands are stolen from homes and vehicles, typically enter trafficking pipelines. Hundreds of children find unsecured guns each year and pull the trigger.

“No gun owner wants any of these things to happen,” said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, co-founder of the Consortium. “Most gun owners understand the need to keep their firearm secured. But the real test is whether you will keep it secure 100% of the time. And that depends partly on the technology.”

