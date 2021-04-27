Roller Coaster Temp Trend Continues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Is everyone buckled in? Today marks the top of the first hill on our temperature roller coaster.

That’s right--we’re falling back each day through the end of the week--but warmth will rebound this weekend to send us back into the 70s.

With most folks at or nearing 80 on this Tuesday afternoon, cloud cover will continue to thicken up this evening. Overnight we stay very mild (above 60 all night) with thunderstorms arriving closer to dawn.

These storms may contain gusty winds, especially Wednesday morning, with most of the activity dying down in the afternoon. A few showers will be possible later in the day, as well, but there will also be some peeks of sunshine. Highs are in the low to middle 70s.

The end of the week will be cooler, with 60s Thursday and just 50s on Friday. Thursday’s showers will give way to clearing overnight and eventually full-blown sunshine by Friday afternoon.

The weekend is where temperatures begin to turn back around, with middle 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday in what appears to be two beautiful, dry and comfortable days to enjoy outdoors to kick off the month of May.

Early next week will feature some rain chances, but temperatures remain above normal in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight and 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with storms very late, towards morning. Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Storms early with a few showers lingering in the afternoon. High 75.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers, especially early in the day. High 62.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds and a bit cooler. High 57.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 65.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 73.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon thunderstorms. High 75.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 68.

Almanac Information for 4-27

Lansing

NORMAL HIGH/LOW: 63/41

RECORD HIGH/LOW: 84 (1990) and 24 (1867)

Jackson

NORMAL HIGH/LOW: 63/41

RECORD HIGH/LOW: 83 (1990) and 27 (2012)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.