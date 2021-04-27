New TV Home For NHL

-UNDATED (AP) - The National Hockey League is coming to TNT. The league and Turner Sports announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season. It includes three Stanley Cup Finals, up to 72 regular-season games, half of the first- and second-round playoff games on TNT and TBS as well as a conference final series. The deal means NBC’s run of covering the league ends after after this season’s playoffs.

