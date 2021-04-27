Advertisement

New TV Home For NHL

Hockey
Hockey(Storyblocks)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The National Hockey League is coming to TNT. The league and Turner Sports announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season. It includes three Stanley Cup Finals, up to 72 regular-season games, half of the first- and second-round playoff games on TNT and TBS as well as a conference final series. The deal means NBC’s run of covering the league ends after after this season’s playoffs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder
Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
Eaton Co. Sheriff releases names of two victims on Friday’s crash in Bellevue Twp
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Civil Rights Department responds to teacher cutting child’s hair without permission

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten Honor For MSU’s Benschoter
The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff...
Miami and Washington in NFL Deal
Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec, center, celebrates his two-run home run with Alex Verdugo,...
Boston Close to Having Fans Return to Stadiums
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, horses run during a race before the 146th...
Kentucky Derby Set For Saturday