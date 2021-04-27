New rapid testing location coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday, a new mobile COVID-19 testing clinic is moving into town.

YesNoCovid.com is offering free COVID-19 rapid tests in response to the latest surge.

Health professionals will use a pain-free nasal swab method, requiring only swabbing the inside of the nostrils. YesNoCovid.com uses the Abbot Binaxnow Covid-19 rapid antigen test to test for active infection of COVID-19.

The rapid testing site will open at 2129 Lake Lansing Road and will be there through the summer, open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Test results are returned in ten minutes. The testing is free, with or without insurance.

Businesses and organizations can request the mobile testing unit by emailing contact@yesnocovid.com. A minimum of 20 people in the group must agree to be tested before the unity is sent.

