New rapid testing location coming to Lansing

Test results get back to you in ten minutes.
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the FDA said Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription for consumers to test themselves repeatedly at home.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday, a new mobile COVID-19 testing clinic is moving into town.

YesNoCovid.com is offering free COVID-19 rapid tests in response to the latest surge.

Health professionals will use a pain-free nasal swab method, requiring only swabbing the inside of the nostrils. YesNoCovid.com uses the Abbot Binaxnow Covid-19 rapid antigen test to test for active infection of COVID-19.

The rapid testing site will open at 2129 Lake Lansing Road and will be there through the summer, open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Test results are returned in ten minutes. The testing is free, with or without insurance.

Businesses and organizations can request the mobile testing unit by emailing contact@yesnocovid.com. A minimum of 20 people in the group must agree to be tested before the unity is sent.

