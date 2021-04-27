Advertisement

MSU to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies

This week, crews are setting up for MSU’s 50 graduation ceremonies that will be held in four...
This week, crews are setting up for MSU’s 50 graduation ceremonies that will be held in four parking lots across campus.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After learning remotely for their entire senior year, Michigan State University’s Class of 2021 will return to campus this weekend.

This week, crews are setting up for MSU’s 50 graduation ceremonies that will be held in four parking lots across campus.

“Normally commencement ceremonies are held at the Breslin Center indoors so having them outdoors during a time of COVID presented additional challenges,” said Fred Woodhams with Infrastructure Planning and Facilities at MSU.

Staff believes they’ve found a way to bring students together safely. The ceremonies will be about an hour and a half long with time for cleaning in between.

Everyone will be required to wear masks and chairs will be physically distanced.

After last year’s virtual ceremonies, some seniors were worried they might not get this opportunity.

“I was pretty convinced that we weren’t going to have an in-person graduation, and getting the email that they were trying to work out plans to do an in-person graduation was really exciting,” said Danielle Anthes who is graduating this weekend.

Students were allowed to RSVP two guests - giving families a chance to join in the celebration.

“I almost didn’t walk in high school from different circumstances... If I didn’t walk now, I was going to be a little upset but I’m glad we can. I’m very excited and my family is excited to see me walk across the stage with all my achievements and everything,” said MSU graduate Nicole Meo.

“It’s been a difficult, challenging year for students, faculty and staff with so many getting education remotely so we’re just incredibly excited and love that we’re able to welcome students and their families to campus,” said Woodhams.

The ceremonies will be live-streamed here for those who can’t make it.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder
Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
Eaton Co. Sheriff releases names of two victims on Friday’s crash in Bellevue Twp
An unexpected ally of COVID-19: Misinformation

Latest News

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
CATA to give free rides to voters on May 4 for area school districts’ special elections
Tuesday the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) board approved the authorization of private activity...
Private activity bond financing approved as part of Flint Water Settlement
A safe or a lock box is advised to keep weapons away from children.
Mayor Schor, Chief Green participate in gun safety consortium