MSU to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After learning remotely for their entire senior year, Michigan State University’s Class of 2021 will return to campus this weekend.

This week, crews are setting up for MSU’s 50 graduation ceremonies that will be held in four parking lots across campus.

“Normally commencement ceremonies are held at the Breslin Center indoors so having them outdoors during a time of COVID presented additional challenges,” said Fred Woodhams with Infrastructure Planning and Facilities at MSU.

Staff believes they’ve found a way to bring students together safely. The ceremonies will be about an hour and a half long with time for cleaning in between.

Everyone will be required to wear masks and chairs will be physically distanced.

After last year’s virtual ceremonies, some seniors were worried they might not get this opportunity.

“I was pretty convinced that we weren’t going to have an in-person graduation, and getting the email that they were trying to work out plans to do an in-person graduation was really exciting,” said Danielle Anthes who is graduating this weekend.

Students were allowed to RSVP two guests - giving families a chance to join in the celebration.

“I almost didn’t walk in high school from different circumstances... If I didn’t walk now, I was going to be a little upset but I’m glad we can. I’m very excited and my family is excited to see me walk across the stage with all my achievements and everything,” said MSU graduate Nicole Meo.

“It’s been a difficult, challenging year for students, faculty and staff with so many getting education remotely so we’re just incredibly excited and love that we’re able to welcome students and their families to campus,” said Woodhams.

The ceremonies will be live-streamed here for those who can’t make it.

