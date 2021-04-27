Miami and Washington in NFL Deal

-MIAMI (AP) - Two people with knowledge of the transaction say the Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal that also includes a swap of late-round draft picks. Flowers signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Dolphins a year ago and started 14 games in his only season with them. He started 16 games in 2019 for Washington under that team’s previous coaching regime and is expected to return to that starting spot.

