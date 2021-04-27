Advertisement

Meijer launching walk-up vaccine program

Meijer pharmacies have now administered more than 1 million shots around the Midwest.
Meijer pharmacies will begin walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations(WLUC/Meijer)
Meijer pharmacies will begin walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations(WLUC/Meijer)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer is launching a walk-up vaccine program at all of its pharmacies.

Each location will now have at least 100 doses of either modern or Pfizer vaccines per week. They will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you cannot snag one of the walk-up vaccines, you can also still schedule an appointment with Meijer by texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals can also go online to register.

“The ability to offer the vaccines on a walk-up basis at every Meijer store demonstrates we are getting closer to ensuring everyone has the ability to get vaccinated,” Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy Jason Beauch said in a Monday statement.

Meijer added its pharmacies have now administered more than 1 million shots around the Midwest.

“The one million vaccine milestone is a tremendous achievement by our incredibly hard-working pharmacy teams,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “When the vaccine rollout began, we were focused on moving as quickly as possible to keep our communities safe. Achieving this number in just over three months is a true demonstration of the focus and tenacity of the Meijer team members involved in this important initiative.”

