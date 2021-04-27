Advertisement

McLaren, ICHD team up to boost vaccine efforts

Starting Tuesday, McLaren will be helping to administer 3,000 to 4,000 vaccine doses per day at the MSU Pavilion.
MSU Mascot, Sparty at the COVID-19 Vaccination at the MSU Pavilion, injunction with the Ingham...
MSU Mascot, Sparty at the COVID-19 Vaccination at the MSU Pavilion, injunction with the Ingham County Health Department, during the coronavirus pandemic, 02.09.2021(Derrick L. Turner | Ingham County Health Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McLaren Greater Lansing is teaming up with the Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University to boost the vaccine efforts here in mid-Michigan.

Starting Tuesday, McLaren will be helping to administer 3,000 to 4,000 vaccine doses per day at the MSU Pavilion. So far, a little more than 81,000 people in Ingham County have been fully vaccinated.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says they will be running at full capacity over the next month to meet vaccination goals.

“We are tremendously grateful to McLaren Greater Lansing,” said Vail. “We will be running at full capacity over the next month, working as hard as we can to meet our vaccination goals, but the demand for staffing is a challenge. ICHD has been working toward common goals with McLaren Greater Lansing over the past year, but now we will be united in operations. I am humbled by their generosity and dedication to our community.”

Currently, anyone who resides in Michigan and is 16 or older is eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19 with ICHD. To make an appointment, visit the ICHD page HERE. ICHD is also providing vaccinations at the MSU Pavilion all week, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with no appointment necessary.

“We are proud to partner with the Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University to ensure timely vaccination distribution to our community and ensure every person who wants a vaccine has access to one,” said Kirk Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer at McLaren Greater Lansing.

