Local organization receives funding for suicide prevention

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7000 Michiganders died from suicide between 2014 and 2018. Now a local program is part of a state wide effort to bring those numbers down.

Child and Family Charities is one of nine Michigan organizations to receive funds from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. This organization is committed to suicide prevention programming in their local community. They received 75,000 dollars.

“We train our therapists in what’s called CAMS which is collaborative assessment and management suicidality and that really seeks to keep people out of the hospital when they’re having suicidal ideation they may have a plan but to keep them safe and really build a collaborative plan to manage those things when they come up,” said Behavioral Health Clinic Coordinator at Child and Family Charities, Neal Perry.

Child and Family Charities are implementing what they call a Zero Suicide Framework model.

“It’s really helping kind of curve that. Zero suicide is all about that, zero suicide,” said Perry. “How can we get to a point where we’re doing everything we can in a supportive way to help reduce that so that we’re getting to zero. It’s all about changing the culture of organizations not just Child and Family Charities but also external organizations too like the school so that we’re really developing a more inclusive environment so that we’re not stigmatizing individuals when they are having suicidal thoughts and behaviors.”

Child and Families Charities say without all working together none of this would be possible.

Total funding for the effort is more than $650,000 and is being given to organizations around the state.

