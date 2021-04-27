LCC to hold four-day long virtual Program and Career Showcase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College (LCC) will hold a virtual Program and Career Showcase at 6 p.m. starting April 27 and running until April 30. The four-day event is an opportunity to ask questions in real-time and connect with program representatives, financial aid advisors, academic advisors, and student services staff.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place on LCC’s Facebook page. The recorded sessions will be posted to the LCC YouTube page for those unable to access Facebook or unable to attend.

Schedule of events:

Tuesday, April 27 | Business Economics and Management Programs Join representatives of the LCC Business, Economics and Management programs and admissions staff to learn more about career and program opportunities.

Wednesday, April 28 | Computers, Engineering, Manufacturing and Information Technology Programs Join representatives of the LCC Technical Careers/CEMIT programs and admissions staff to learn about career and program opportunities.

Thursday, April 29 | Health and Public Services Programs Join representatives of the LCC Health and Public Services programs and admissions staff to learn about career and program opportunities.

Friday, April 30 | Liberal Arts and Transfer Programs Join representatives of the LCC Liberal Arts programs and admissions staff to learn about career and program opportunities.



Also happening Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. will be a special First Responders programs and careers event. Participants can learn what it takes to be a first responder, what programs are available at LCC, and how long it takes to reach completion.

