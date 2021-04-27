Advertisement

Kentucky Derby Set For Saturday

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, horses run during a race before the 146th...
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, horses run during a race before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May 2021, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds and rituals familiar to Louisville. And local officials and business owners are hopeful it translates into better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby’s schedule the previous year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT
-LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Essential Quality is the 2-1 morning line favorite and will start from the No. 14 post for the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The $3 million, 1-1/4 mile race for 3-year-colts is back on the first Saturday of May after being delayed to Labor Day weekend last year because of the pandemic. Rock Your World is the 5-1 second choice from the No. 15 slot, with Known Agenda third at 6-1 despite drawing the undesirable rail position in the 20-horse field. Hot Rod Charlie drew 8-1 odds as the fourth choice from the No. 9 post.

