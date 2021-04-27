In My View 4/27/21: Spartans success, or lack of it, likely to show up in draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - : I always say a Michigan State football or basketball season’s success can often be defined by players prominence in the following NFL or NBA draft. And through the years MSU has had plenty of basketball players chosen prominently.

MSU football will make it 80 straight years with a player chosen when the draft is held this week end. But no Spartans are figured to go prominently and son of a gun MSU had a 2-5 record last season, last place in the Big Ten East.

In my view, no coincidences here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.