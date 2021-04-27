In My View 04/27/2021: Lugnuts 25th season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One week to the Lugnuts 25th season and I believe this could be the team’s biggest year. Pent up demand with no baseball last year, a later start this year so the weather is better and a new parent team in the Oakland A’s to offer some good young prospects to watch. The Lugnuts have been huge in the community and they can help ease some of the strain in my view from the pandemic.

