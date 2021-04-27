Advertisement

In My View 04/27/2021: Lugnuts 25th season

In My View 10/14/2020
In My View 10/14/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One week to the Lugnuts 25th season and I believe this could be the team’s biggest year.  Pent up demand with no baseball last year, a later start this year so the weather is better and a new parent team in the Oakland A’s to offer some good young prospects to watch.  The Lugnuts have been huge in the community and they can help ease some of the strain in my view from the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
Eaton Co. Sheriff releases names of two victims on Friday’s crash in Bellevue Twp
Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
CMU QB John Keller one of two shot at Mt. Pleasant apartment
An unexpected ally of COVID-19: Misinformation

Latest News

In My View 04/26/2021: Bowl games and considering expansion
In My View 4/26/2021: Big changes coming to college football in the fall
In My View 4/23/2021: Keep an eye on MSU’s quarterback
In My View 04/23/2021: Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament