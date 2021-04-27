Gov. Whitmer to join National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week event in Clinton Twp.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will visit the M-59 Hall Rd. Rebuilding Michigan project in Clinton Township.

The event is in recognition of National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week aimed at encouraging drivers to exercise caution in work zones as the construction season begins to repair our state’s roads and bridges.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.