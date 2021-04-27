Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer to join National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week event in Clinton Twp.

Whitmer will visit the M-59 Hall Rd. Rebuilding Michigan project.
Whitmer will visit the M-59 Hall Rd. Rebuilding Michigan project in Clinton Township.
Whitmer will visit the M-59 Hall Rd. Rebuilding Michigan project in Clinton Township.(source: State of Michigan)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will visit the M-59 Hall Rd. Rebuilding Michigan project in Clinton Township.

The event is in recognition of National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week aimed at encouraging drivers to exercise caution in work zones as the construction season begins to repair our state’s roads and bridges.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
Eaton Co. Sheriff releases names of two victims on Friday’s crash in Bellevue Twp
CMU QB John Keller one of two shot at Mt. Pleasant apartment
An unexpected ally of COVID-19: Misinformation

Latest News

A safe or a lock box is advised to keep weapons away from children.
LIVE: Mayor Schor, Chief Green participate in gun safety consortium
Businesses in East Lansing could get a huge break thanks to a new proposal that will be...
City of East Lansing to discuss possibility of reducing licensing fees to zero
A car crashed into a home on the corner of Kelsey and Marion in Lansing.
Car crashes into house, driver flees
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder