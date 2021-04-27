Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Eaton County Sherrif’s Office said they are now investigating the deaths of a man and his two young children as a violent act.

Information provided to detectives early in the investigation indicated the deaths of 47-year-old Joseph Lechleitner, 5-year-old Vivian Zwick, and 3-year-old Anson Zwick on April 13 were a murder-suicide. The sheriff’s office continued to investigate extensively and is now considering it to be a murder investigation.

Detectives do not believe it was a random act of violence.

Eaton County Sheriff Reich is requesting anyone with information that could help in the investigation to contact Detective Ted Johnson at (517) 323-8492 or leave a tip (517) 543-5433.

