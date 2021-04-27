New details on the resignation of Jackson County’s health officer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has learned more details about the resignation of Rashmi Travis, Jackson County’s health officer who left the position on March 19.

Travis became Jackson County’s health officer in April 2019 after three years at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Assistant County Administrator Debra Kubitskey is the health department’s interim health officer.

Kubitskey’s experience is in court and government administration, not public health. Michigan law allows governing bodies appoint someone with no public health experience for up to six months. The law also allows an acting health officer to arrange for consultation and advice from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

According to an agreement obtained by News 10, Travis voluntarily settled with the department on the terms of her resignation. She is being paid a total of eight weeks’ worth of salary as severance pay, equaling nearly $19,000.

Travis will also collect on her unused paid-time-off -- totaling more than $11,000 dollars.

There’s still no word on why she left the health department. The City of Jackson has been consistently ranked among the worst in the nation for COVID-19 cases per capita since mid-March.

