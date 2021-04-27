Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 3,676 cases, 105 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday 3,676 new cases and 105 deaths due to COVID-19. The state’s 105 coronavirus deaths match those on Saturday, the highest in months, but with an important caveat: The deaths announced Tuesday include 48 identified during a vital records review.

The new numbers reflect a largely positive trend from across Michigan. With more and more Michiganders vaccinated, the virus is having a harder time spreading. Already Michigan has dipped below other states as the worst in terms of daily infections.

Now, over nearly 3 million Michiganders 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which accounts for around one third of Michigan residents, according to the MDHHS. Over 3.8 million (47.3%) of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ingham County reports 21,533 cases and 335 deaths.

Jackson County reports 13,694 cases and 250 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,381 cases and 173 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,755 cases and 76 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,281 cases and 93 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.