Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 3,676 cases, 105 deaths

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday 3,676 new cases and 105 deaths due to COVID-19. The state’s 105 coronavirus deaths match those on Saturday, the highest in months, but with an important caveat: The deaths announced Tuesday include 48 identified during a vital records review.

The new numbers reflect a largely positive trend from across Michigan. With more and more Michiganders vaccinated, the virus is having a harder time spreading. Already Michigan has dipped below other states as the worst in terms of daily infections.

Now, over nearly 3 million Michiganders 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which accounts for around one third of Michigan residents, according to the MDHHS. Over 3.8 million (47.3%) of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Ingham County reports 21,533 cases and 335 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 13,694 cases and 250 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 8,381 cases and 173 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 5,755 cases and 76 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 5,281 cases and 93 deaths.

