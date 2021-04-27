Civil Rights Department responds to teacher cutting child’s hair without permission

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state’s Civil Rights Department is responding to accusations a Mount Pleasant teacher cut a child’s hair without permission.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer said his 7-year-old daughter Jurnee got three haircuts that week - one from another student, one from an actual hairstylist, and the third one from her teacher. The last one sent her home in tears and her father demanding answers.

James E. White, Director of Michigan Department for Civil Rights says the department is deeply concerned about the reported incident.

“We are in contact with the school administration and the child’s family to ascertain the facts,” said White. “It is not uncommon for black and biracial women and girls to be subjected to discrimination and separate treatment based on their hair.”

Mount Pleasant Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Verleger says a library employee at Ganiard Elementary School gave Jurnee a haircut last month with the full knowledge of the girl’s teacher as a goodwill gesture. Both employees are under review for possible disciplinary action as a result of the haircut.

Hundreds of people from around the country took part in a virtual school board meeting last week, expressing concerns about the incident.

