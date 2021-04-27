City of East Lansing to discuss possibility of reducing licensing fees to zero

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Businesses in East Lansing could get a huge break thanks to a new proposal that will be discussed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The plan would reduce fees for business and entertainment licenses to zero this year. The eligible businesses must be within the City and were forced to close, partially close, or reduce operations or capacity due to the ongoing pandemic.

The maximum relief for a single business would be $19,000.

However, the businesses would still need to file an application for license renewal by June 30 even if the costs are waived. Those renewal applications would still be mailed to all businesses in early May. T

The proposed reduction would result in an estimated revenue loss of about $75,000 for the city.

