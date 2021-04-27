Charlotte city council passes millage to fund fire department

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mid-Michigan city in financial distress. Charlotte is running out of money. Monday night the city council held a special meeting to pass a resolution which it believes will help keep the city afloat.

The city council has passed a 3.75 millage tax in order to continue funding the fire department and keep up with pensions. Originally, they were going to let the residents vote on the matter but the there simply was no time to wait until November.

Charlotte resident Lisa Meyers said, “That’s poor management. Because managers plan.”

The city claims they will use up the remaining $300,000 by the end of the year. As a result they are looking to various departments to make some cuts. Many residents are not happy about the resolution and believe the city is financially irresponsible.

Meyers said, “I can’t just balk and say, ‘Hey! I need this new piece of equipment,’ because I didn’t plan for it. I have to budget that for what I need in the following year or the year after that. You have to plan.”

Charlotte resident Kendra McCrimmon said, “My biggest concern with the special assessment is there is no time frame nor deadline on it.”

McCrimmon says she’s not 100% confident in the resolution and thinks the city is asking the community to sign a blank check.

“I feel once it goes on there it’s going to be a never ending thing and they’re always going to have those additional taxes on there,” McCrimmon said.

While people are upset about the increase, they understand the necessity of having a fire department.

Charlotte resident Ronnie Smith said, “We got to have a fire department and I’m all for keeping them somehow.”

The tax will be added to the yearly 14.25 mill property tax which residents are currently paying. The city council says it plans to meet next month to discuss further cuts in order to save money in the future.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.