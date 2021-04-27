Advertisement

CATA to give free rides to voters on May 4 for area school districts’ special elections

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you plan on voting on the Holt, Okemos, or Waverly school district ballot proposals, the Capital Area Transportation Authority will offer free rides to the polls on Tuesday, May 4.

No I.D will be required to ride. While boarding the bus just let the driver know you are going to vote.

Spec-Tran and Rural Service rides must be scheduled by 5 p.m on May 3.

Same-day rides will not be available and CATA also recommends to book Redi-Ride trips to the polling centers no later than May 3.

For further information, contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000.

