Advertisement

Car crashes into house, driver flees

The home is located on the corner of Marion Avenue and Kelsey Avenue.
A car crashed into a home on the corner of Kelsey and Marion in Lansing.
A car crashed into a home on the corner of Kelsey and Marion in Lansing.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle crashed into a home around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The home is located on the corner of Marion Avenue and Kelsey Avenue.

Lansing police say the at-fault driver crashed into another vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect is described as wearing all black clothing.

No injuries are reported and the integrity of the home is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
Eaton Co. Sheriff releases names of two victims on Friday’s crash in Bellevue Twp
CMU QB John Keller one of two shot at Mt. Pleasant apartment
An unexpected ally of COVID-19: Misinformation

Latest News

A safe or a lock box is advised to keep weapons away from children.
LIVE: Mayor Schor, Chief Green participate in gun safety consortium
Whitmer will visit the M-59 Hall Rd. Rebuilding Michigan project in Clinton Township.
Gov. Whitmer to join National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week event in Clinton Twp.
Businesses in East Lansing could get a huge break thanks to a new proposal that will be...
City of East Lansing to discuss possibility of reducing licensing fees to zero
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder