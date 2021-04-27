Car crashes into house, driver flees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle crashed into a home around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The home is located on the corner of Marion Avenue and Kelsey Avenue.

Lansing police say the at-fault driver crashed into another vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect is described as wearing all black clothing.

No injuries are reported and the integrity of the home is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

