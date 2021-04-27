Advertisement

Boston Close to Having Fans Return to Stadiums

Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec, center, celebrates his two-run home run with Alex Verdugo,...
Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec, center, celebrates his two-run home run with Alex Verdugo, right, that also drove in Kevin Plawecki, left, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston’s pro sports teams could be playing in front of full-capacity crowds by August, according to new Massachusetts COVID-19 reopening guidelines. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s office announced today that capacity at large venues, such as indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks, can increase from their current level of 12% to 25% beginning May 10. Those limits would then increase to 100% for all businesses on Aug. 1 as vaccination numbers continue to increase and the state enters its final phase of reopening.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder
Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
Eaton Co. Sheriff releases names of two victims on Friday’s crash in Bellevue Twp
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Civil Rights Department responds to teacher cutting child’s hair without permission

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten Honor For MSU’s Benschoter
Hockey
New TV Home For NHL
The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff...
Miami and Washington in NFL Deal
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, horses run during a race before the 146th...
Kentucky Derby Set For Saturday