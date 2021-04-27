Big Ten Honor For MSU’s Benschoter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Sam Benschoter has been named the Big Ten Conference co pitcher of the week, as announced on Tuesday. It’s Benschoter’s second accolade in as many days after being named to Collegiate Baseball’s national players of the week list, announced by the publication on Monday. Illinois’ Riley Gowens shares the award this week. Benschoter is a senior from Tecumseh and he fired a school record 17 strikeouts in 9.1 innings of relief Sunday against Big Ten leader Nebraska. The Spartans lost the game in 12 innings, 9-6.

