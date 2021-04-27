Age discrimination waiver stands out in Jackson County health officer separation agreement

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Employment separation agreements are becoming more common to protect employers when employees leave a company, whether it is by choice or not.

Mark Dotson, a law professor at Cooley Law School, said the agreement between Jackson County and former health officer Rashmi Travis is pretty standard, however he said one thing did stand out.

“Specific reference to the ADEA as a possible claim,” said Dotson.

The agreement Travis can’t bring a claim against the county, including under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, or ADEA. Dotson says it’s hard knowing why that was mentioned specifically.

“If I’m drafting this document as a lawyer for the employer, I would want to make sure I make specific reference that potentially might be argued,” he said.

Travis is getting $29,940 according to the agreement. A little more than $11,000 of that is unused paid time off, which Jackson County administrators told News 10 is standard for any employee who leaves.

Travis is also still on the county’s health insurance plan through the end of May.

“I’m sure there was some give and take. I don’t know how much was being bargained for at the time, but I can see this is the result of negotiation,” said Dotson.

Dotson said this agreement could’ve been initiated by Travis or the county.

Per the agreement, the county will give Travis a neutral reference for any future job. The job posting for a health officer in Jackson County is up until Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

