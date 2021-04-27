Local medical facility helping children

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It can be a stressful time when you find out a loved one, especially a child, has a heart condition, but there are amazing doctors right here in Lansing to connect you with the best care possible.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center has been serving area children for over 20 years.

The Lansing branch provides services to Mid-Michigan families without the travel time to the Grand Rapids facility.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital offers expert care from more than 300 pediatric providers, in more than 50 services and programs where they focus on your child’s health.

