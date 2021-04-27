Advertisement

Local medical facility helping children

By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It can be a stressful time when you find out a loved one, especially a child, has a heart condition, but there are amazing doctors right here in Lansing to connect you with the best care possible.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center has been serving area children for over 20 years.

The Lansing branch provides services to Mid-Michigan families without the travel time to the Grand Rapids facility.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital offers expert care from more than 300 pediatric providers, in more than 50 services and programs where they focus on your child’s health.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder
Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
Eaton Co. Sheriff releases names of two victims on Friday’s crash in Bellevue Twp
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Civil Rights Department responds to teacher cutting child’s hair without permission

Latest News

Helen DeVos
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
Wood and Associates
Wood and Associates helps families throughout Michigan
Wood and Associates
Wood and Associates edited
Mother's Day gift idea
Fireworks Glass part 2