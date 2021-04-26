Two schools in Jackson County have outbreaks of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is among the states with the highest COVID-19 infection rates. Jackson County is considered one of hot spots for outbreaks.

As of Monday two schools in Jackson County have had significant outbreaks of COVID-19. According to a report on Michigan.gov, 10 cases were found at Vandercook Lake Highschool and another 10 at Parkside Middle School. These new outbreaks have been identified during this current reporting week.

Four other schools in Jackson County are also reporting new outbreaks. Those schools are Bean Elementary with three new cases, Parma Elementary with three, Paragon Charter Academy with four, and Grass Lake Middle School with four.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.