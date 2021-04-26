Advertisement

Tigers Lose All Four to Kansas City

Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana, right, celebrates with second baseman Nicky Lopez after...
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana, right, celebrates with second baseman Nicky Lopez after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kansas City Royals completed a four game sweep of the Detroit Tigers Monday afternoon with a 3-2 victory at Comerica Park. The Tigers end a 1-6 homestand and now head out to begin a three city trip Wednesday in Chicago against the White Sox. They move on to New York to face the Yankees and then to Boston for a series with the Red Sox. The Tigers have now lost 10 of their last 11 games and five in a row. They have a 7-16 season record and they are averaging three runs scored per game, the lowest total in the major leagues.

