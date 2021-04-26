Advertisement

Schumer urging restaurant owners to apply for $28 billion in aid

The maximum grant for each restaurant is $5 million.
$28 billion is available for restaurant owners to apply for grants to cover COVID-related losses from this year and last.(WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WILX) - Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is urging restaurant owners to apply for federal aid as part of the Save Our Restaurants Act.

$28 billion is available for restaurant owners to apply for grants to cover COVID-related losses from this year and last. The maximum grant for each restaurant is $5 million is first come, first serve for those who apply.

“Hopefully, at some point in June, money will be in our restauranteurs’ hands so they can stay alive, stay open until god-willing covid is over and the streets are full, and the restaurants are full once again,” said Senate Majority Leader Schumer

This relief program is part of the total $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed into law last month.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

