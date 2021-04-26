Rockies’ General Manager Departs

-DENVER (AP) - Jeff Bridich is stepping down as general manager of the Colorado Rockies. The mutual agreement between Bridich and the team ends a tenure that included two playoff appearances and a falling out with Nolan Arenado that ultimately led to the All-Star third baseman’s trade. Bridich was in his seventh season as GM.

