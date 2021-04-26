Advertisement

Rockies’ General Manager Departs

COLORADO ROCKIES
COLORADO ROCKIES(KKTV)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-DENVER (AP) - Jeff Bridich is stepping down as general manager of the Colorado Rockies. The mutual agreement between Bridich and the team ends a tenure that included two playoff appearances and a falling out with Nolan Arenado that ultimately led to the All-Star third baseman’s trade. Bridich was in his seventh season as GM.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
CMU QB John Keller one of two shot at Mt. Pleasant apartment
Michigan became hotspot as variants rose and vigilance fell
Two car crash in Barry County leaves one dead
Bomar is suspected in multiple car thefts and an attempted home invasion in Eaton County
Police: Suspect in spree of car thefts, attempted home invasion now in custody

Latest News

Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning cheers on his team during the second half of an NCAA...
Maryland Hires Danny Manning
File image
Blackhawks’ Shaw Retiring
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond...
Cavs Lose Nance For Remainder of Season
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana, right, celebrates with second baseman Nicky Lopez after...
Tigers Lose All Four to Kansas City