No appointment necessary at MSU Pavilion vaccine clinic this week

MSU Mascot, Sparty at the COVID-19 Vaccination at the MSU Pavilion, injunction with the Ingham...
MSU Mascot, Sparty at the COVID-19 Vaccination at the MSU Pavilion, injunction with the Ingham County Health Department, during the coronavirus pandemic.(Derrick L. Turner | Ingham County Health Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The week of April 26-30, no appointments are needed at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the MSU Pavilion. The vaccines are provided in partnership with the Ingham County Health Department. Plenty of appointments are also available if you want to book a time.

Those looking for a vaccine can drive up between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and remain in their vehicles the entire time.

The vaccines are at no cost to and open to all Michigan residents.

“We are incredibly proud of this partnership and the ability to expand our reach to all those in Michigan seeking a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.

