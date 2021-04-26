No appointment necessary at MSU Pavilion vaccine clinic this week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The week of April 26-30, no appointments are needed at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the MSU Pavilion. The vaccines are provided in partnership with the Ingham County Health Department. Plenty of appointments are also available if you want to book a time.

Those looking for a vaccine can drive up between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and remain in their vehicles the entire time.

The vaccines are at no cost to and open to all Michigan residents.

“We are incredibly proud of this partnership and the ability to expand our reach to all those in Michigan seeking a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.