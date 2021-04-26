Advertisement

Mother’s Day gift idea: a personalized glass blown heart

Fireworks Glass Studios is a family friendly glass blowing studio in Williamston, Michigan.
By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 26, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mother’s Day is just around the corner and Studio 10 hit the road to find a great gift idea.

Fireworks Glass Studios is a family friendly glass blowing studio in Williamston, Michigan offering what they call ‘hug hearts’ which they say is a great way to send a message to your loved one.

Owner and glass blower, Dave Porter says, “We have already pre-engraved hearts that say, ‘Mom, you’re forever in my heart’, those are all done and ready to simply call or come to the studio. If they have a special custom message, then we need at least a week for that message to be laser engraved. Let us know what they want engraved, we have to keep it to approximately 15 words or less and they can pick it up in about a week.”

Porter says they have virtual FaceTime appointments, shopping in person with a mask or you can shop online.

