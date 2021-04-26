Maryland Hires Danny Manning

-COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Maryland has hired former Wake Forest coach Danny Manning as an assistant on Mark Turgeon’s staff. Manning spent the past year as an analyst for ESPN. He was fired after his team finished with a losing record in five of six seasons at Wake Forest and just one NCAA Tournament appearance. Manning and Turgeon were teammates at Kansas in the 1980s.

