Advertisement

Maryland Hires Danny Manning

Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning cheers on his team during the second half of an NCAA...
Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning cheers on his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Wake Forest won 75-68. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(WIBW)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Maryland has hired former Wake Forest coach Danny Manning as an assistant on Mark Turgeon’s staff. Manning spent the past year as an analyst for ESPN. He was fired after his team finished with a losing record in five of six seasons at Wake Forest and just one NCAA Tournament appearance. Manning and Turgeon were teammates at Kansas in the 1980s.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
CMU QB John Keller one of two shot at Mt. Pleasant apartment
Michigan became hotspot as variants rose and vigilance fell
Two car crash in Barry County leaves one dead
Bomar is suspected in multiple car thefts and an attempted home invasion in Eaton County
Police: Suspect in spree of car thefts, attempted home invasion now in custody

Latest News

COLORADO ROCKIES
Rockies’ General Manager Departs
File image
Blackhawks’ Shaw Retiring
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond...
Cavs Lose Nance For Remainder of Season
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana, right, celebrates with second baseman Nicky Lopez after...
Tigers Lose All Four to Kansas City