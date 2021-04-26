Advertisement

Less than a week left to complete the FAFSA for Michigan residents

(NBC12)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) submissions received at the federal processor on or before May 1 are given priority consideration for State Scholarships. The “FAFSA” application provides students with grants, scholarships and other forms of financial assistance.

“This application is free and can help ensure you get as much financial aid as possible. If you have questions, please reach out to us,” said Robin Lott, executive director of Treasury’s Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning.

Students who wait to complete their FAFSA after the May 1 deadline may not receive all the financial aid they could have been entitled to receive.

“Please don’t wait if you haven’t completed your FAFSA yet,” said Lott.

Prior to completing the FAFSA online, the student must obtain a Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID) at www.fafsa.gov

This ID serves as a legal signature and confirms an applicant’s identity when accessing financial aid information through certain U.S. Department of Education websites.

To get started with the FAFSA, go to www.fafsa.gov.

To learn more about State of Michigan scholarships and grant programs, visit MI Student Aid’s website at www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
CMU QB John Keller one of two shot at Mt. Pleasant apartment
Two car crash in Barry County leaves one dead
Michigan became hotspot as variants rose and vigilance fell
Bomar is suspected in multiple car thefts and an attempted home invasion in Eaton County
Police: Suspect in spree of car thefts, attempted home invasion now in custody

Latest News

Jackson YMCA announced it secured four properties adjacent to the existing YMCA facility and...
Jackson YMCA secures four downtown properties
MSU Mascot, Sparty at the COVID-19 Vaccination at the MSU Pavilion, injunction with the Ingham...
No appointment necessary at MSU Pavilion vaccine clinic this week
Two houses of worship are coming together to install solar panels on each other’s properties....
East Lansing houses of worship partner for clean energy practices
An infectious disease expert at Stanford University says he wouldn't hesitate to get the...
Infectious disease expert: don’t hesitate to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine