Less than a week left to complete the FAFSA for Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) submissions received at the federal processor on or before May 1 are given priority consideration for State Scholarships. The “FAFSA” application provides students with grants, scholarships and other forms of financial assistance.

“This application is free and can help ensure you get as much financial aid as possible. If you have questions, please reach out to us,” said Robin Lott, executive director of Treasury’s Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning.

Students who wait to complete their FAFSA after the May 1 deadline may not receive all the financial aid they could have been entitled to receive.

“Please don’t wait if you haven’t completed your FAFSA yet,” said Lott.

Prior to completing the FAFSA online, the student must obtain a Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID) at www.fafsa.gov.

This ID serves as a legal signature and confirms an applicant’s identity when accessing financial aid information through certain U.S. Department of Education websites.

To get started with the FAFSA, go to www.fafsa.gov.

To learn more about State of Michigan scholarships and grant programs, visit MI Student Aid’s website at www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.