Infectious disease expert: don’t hesitate to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The doses will now come with a warning, explaining the rare side-effect of blood clots.
An infectious disease expert at Stanford University says he wouldn't hesitate to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
An infectious disease expert at Stanford University says he wouldn't hesitate to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.(Aspirus Wausau Hospital)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - An infectious disease expert at Stanford University says he wouldn’t hesitate to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

On Friday, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration gave the shot the green light again. It comes after it was paused for 11 days due to concerns about blood clots. The doses will now come with a warning, explaining the rare side-effect.

Doctors say you are actually more likely to get blood clots from covid than the one-in-a-million chance with the vaccine.

“As a doctor who has taken care of countless patients with COVID-19 infection, I would certainly without hesitation receive the J and J vaccine,” said Dr. Dean Winslow of Stanford University. “The risk-benefit clearly, clearly favors the vaccine over getting infected.”

