Infectious disease expert: don’t hesitate to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(WILX) - An infectious disease expert at Stanford University says he wouldn’t hesitate to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

On Friday, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration gave the shot the green light again. It comes after it was paused for 11 days due to concerns about blood clots. The doses will now come with a warning, explaining the rare side-effect.

Doctors say you are actually more likely to get blood clots from covid than the one-in-a-million chance with the vaccine.

“As a doctor who has taken care of countless patients with COVID-19 infection, I would certainly without hesitation receive the J and J vaccine,” said Dr. Dean Winslow of Stanford University. “The risk-benefit clearly, clearly favors the vaccine over getting infected.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.