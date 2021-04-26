Advertisement

In My View 4/26/2021: Big changes coming to college football in the fall

By Tim Staudt
Apr. 26, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College football changes coming this fall: Overtimes are being changed to shorten them and practice sessions likely won’t allow as much contact and hitting in practice.

All fine, I get it. But I’d change the replay rules and speed them up dramatically—officials in my view get 60 seconds to overturn a play otherwise the call on the field stands. College games going 3 hours and 45 minutes doesn’t cut it anymore at all.

So while changes are being made let’s adjust replay for the best interests of everyone involved.

