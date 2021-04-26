In My View 4/26/2021: Big changes coming to college football in the fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College football changes coming this fall: Overtimes are being changed to shorten them and practice sessions likely won’t allow as much contact and hitting in practice.

All fine, I get it. But I’d change the replay rules and speed them up dramatically—officials in my view get 60 seconds to overturn a play otherwise the call on the field stands. College games going 3 hours and 45 minutes doesn’t cut it anymore at all.

So while changes are being made let’s adjust replay for the best interests of everyone involved.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.