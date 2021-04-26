Advertisement

In My View 04/26/2021: Bowl games and considering expansion

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Year’s Day used to be great when I grew up with four big bowl games, perhaps a national title on the line.  Now we’re at 43 bowl games, ridiculous.  But the playoff committee is considering expansion which I believe is inevitable.  Expand as much as possible to eliminate most of the meaningless bowl games to fans who stay away in droves after each regular season.

