In My View 04/26/2021: Bowl games and considering expansion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Year’s Day used to be great when I grew up with four big bowl games, perhaps a national title on the line. Now we’re at 43 bowl games, ridiculous. But the playoff committee is considering expansion which I believe is inevitable. Expand as much as possible to eliminate most of the meaningless bowl games to fans who stay away in droves after each regular season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

