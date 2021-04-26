Advertisement

Eaton Co. Sheriff releases names of two victims on Friday’s crash in Bellevue Twp

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 26, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday Eaton Co. Sheriff released the names of the two victims in Friday’s crash in Bellevue Twp. Troy Bass, 53, and his mother, Loralie Hunter, 71, were killed when the vehicle they were in was struck by a pickup on Friday.

If you have any information about the crash, you are asked to contact Det Troy Gardner at 517-543-5519.

