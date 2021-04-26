Advertisement

East Lansing houses of worship partner for clean energy practices

The Islamic Center of East Lansing and the University Lutheran Church are located right next to one another.
Two houses of worship are coming together to install solar panels on each other’s properties....
Two houses of worship are coming together to install solar panels on each other's properties. The Islamic Center of East Lansing and the University Lutheran Church are located right next to one another.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two houses of worship are coming together to install solar panels on each other’s properties.

The Islamic Center of East Lansing and the University Lutheran Church are located right next to one another. The new panels will promote clean energy practices in both congregations.

Representative Elissa Slotkin cut the ribbon Saturday afternoon. She says this installation is a positive for the community on multiple levels.

“This matters in a global way but it also matters in a bottom-line financial way for these institutions so it’s positive,” said Slotkin.

Both institutions say the panels will significantly cut energy consumption for their buildings.

