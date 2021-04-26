Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 6,524 cases, 35 deaths

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over Sunday and Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,524 new cases and 35 deaths due to COVID-19. The state is coming off of 121 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the highest in months.

Testing has been on the rise lately, with daily tests averaging around 50,000 per day in the last week, and vaccinations making it harder for the virus to spread. The state’s positivity rate has been decreasing, with the rate averaging around 12% in the last five days, much lower than the 17% Michigan was reporting just a few weeks ago during a surge.

Now, over 2.7 million Michiganders 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which accounts for 33.7% of Michigan residents, according to the MDHHS. Over 3.8 million (47.3%) of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Ingham County reports 21,472 cases and 335 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 13,621 cases and 249 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 8,347 cases and 171 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 5,739 cases and 75 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 5,257 cases and 93 deaths.

