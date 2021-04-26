Advertisement

CDC releases new guidelines for summer camps

(WIFR)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2020, almost all summer camps were canceled. The few camps that were able to stay open have continued to develop safe protocols for this summer with the help of the new CDC guidelines.

Summer camp is a tradition for many kids and more than ever, giving them interaction during a pandemic is necessary for their health. The CDC released new guidelines to ensure camps can run smoothly this year and recommends vaccines for staff over 16, mask wearing, and social distancing when able too.

The CDC also recommends campers should be separated into small groups six feet apart with most activities outside, something Eaton County and Lansing Parks and Recreational camps were able to do last summer.

“They felt more comfortable with their kids at our camp, knowing that we had all these steps in place and this is how we’re doing it and here’s exactly what we’ll do step by step,” said Crystal Smith, Eaton County Parks Summer Camp Director.

Both being state licensed day camps, they already had guidelines in place through the state, so implementing the new guidelines will only help.

“We have all those protocols in place as far as the masks, the social distancing, the questioning, the testing, and making sure that we’re doing all those things to follow all of the guidelines that are out there,” said Brett Kaschinske, Lansing Parks & Rec. Director.

This CDC guidance is meant to supplement and not replace any laws, rules, and regulations already in place at camps.

